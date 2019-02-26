Defeating And Crushing Abiola Ajimobi Was A Collective Responsibility – Oyo APA

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

The African Peoples Alliance (APA), Oyo State Chapter has said that the defeat recently encountered by the current Executive governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi at the just concluded National Assembly elections four days ago was a collective responsibility and not the handiwork of PDP and her members in the South Senatorial district alone.

This was contained in a press release made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday by the Governorship Candidate of the Party, Deacon Tolulope Adedoyin.

According to the release “Makinde or members of Oyo PDP shouldn’t take the glory for themselves. God, Atiku, people of the Senatorial district and some opposition parties like us should be given the glory. It is on record that when Makinde was in SDP, he didn’t win any Assembly Seat or House of Rep. Dr. Muhammed Kola Balogun couldn’t defeat Senator Abiola Ajimobi if Atiku was not running under PDP. Dr. Muhammed Kola Balogun didn’t campaign or spend much compared to Senator Ridwan Adesoji and Senator Abiola Ajimobi. It was grace he received from God. The same grace Senator Ridwan received from God in 2015. Right from day one that Senator Abiola Ajimobi expressed his interest in contesting for the senatorial election, APA was the first party to protest against such interest. We in APA still believed Makinde is not yet ripe for governance in the state.”

“The election of Atiku has gone. Now it’s governorship and house of assembly. Makinde shouldn’t expect what happened in NASS elections to happen in the governorship election. Oyo state needs an experienced and well qualified candidate.”

APA finally urged the good people of Oyo state to stay calm, study different governorship candidates with their programmes as governorship campaign resumes and vote their conscience.

