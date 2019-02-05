Dariye, From Prison, Urges Plateau To Vote Buhari, Lalong

As politicians intensify their campaigns ahead of the forthcoming general elections, former Plateau governor Joshua Dariye has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s bid for a second tenure.

Dariye, whose message was conveyed on Monday in Shendam, at the flag-off of the APC campaign in the southern senatorial zone, also urged the voters to give Gov. Simon Lalong a second term.

Plateau APC Chairman Dabang Letep, who conveyed Dariye’s message, quoted the former governor, who is currently serving a 14-year prison term for mismanaging funds while in office, as saying that the duo had done much and deserved fresh tenures.

Letep further quoted Dariye, who is a member of the state’s APC campaign council, as asking Plateau people to vote the APC in all the elections coming up Feb. 16 and March 2.

In his speech, Lalong charged his campaign team and supporters to focus on issues and avoid mudslinging.

“We must focus on issues; we must be peaceful. We must put the common interest above every other consideration,” he said.

Lalong also urged the people to “avoid any from of acrimony”.

“We must be peaceful as we solicit for votes. We must be orderly in our conduct,” he said.

He said that the government had recorded “some modest achievements in the last three and half years that will earn us a second term”.

Lalong urged Plateau people to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16 presidential polls, to give him four more years to serve the country.

Mr Pam Dung Gyang, Director General, Lalong Campaign Organization, in his remarks, thanked the people for the massive show of solidarity, and expressed the hope that the APC would win the polls.

Mr Prince Miaphen, APC Youth Leader, in his address, assured the governor that the southern senatorial district would for the APC in all elections.

