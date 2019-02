THE Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise called Shiites have declared that President Muhammadu Buhari would not win in Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Movement said that President Buhari would lose in those states following the continued killings of people in those states and the continued detention of Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky and the killing of their members.

