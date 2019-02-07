Buhari Congratulates New NLC Leadership

February 7, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr. Ayuba Wabba on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Labor Congress, NLC.

The President also congratulated other members of the National Executive Committee on their election and re-election at the 12th National Delegates’ Conference of the union in Abuja.

President Buhari said he looks forward to working closely with Mr Wabba, Central Working Committee, CWC and National Executive Council of the NLC to fulfil the extraordinary promise of partnership between government and labour.

The President wished them a successful tenure.

