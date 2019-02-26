Benue North-West: PDP’s Jev Retires Incumbent Sen. Akume With 42,304 Margin

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Rt. Hon. Orker Yisa Jev of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been declared winner of the Benue North West Senatorial election held on the 23rd of February, 2019.

The Returning officer, Prof. Nicodemus Ochani announced the results at the INEC headquaters on Teusday afternoon, in Makurdi.

Prof. Ochani said Orker Jev polled 157,726 votes to floor incumbent Sen. George Akume of the APC who polled 115,422 votes.

The result shows that Orker Jev defeated the leader of the APC in the state, Geoarge Akume, who is currently representing the senatorial district with a difference of 42304 votes.

He apologized to the people of rhe state over the delay in announcing the results saying they needed to put figures straight.

