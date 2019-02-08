Atiku, PDP Plan To Smuggle In Weapons, Cash Through Cameroon – APC Chieftain

News
February 8, 2019
Ahead of the next week general elections, plans by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku to smuggle in weapons and cash from his Cameroon connection, through the Nigeria-Cameroun border has been exposed.
The plot, according to a Bayelsa born APC chieftain, Yekini Novena,  is to destabilise Nigeria during the forthcoming general elections in such a way to draw sympathy of the international community. 
 Yekini Nabena, who is also the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC told newsmen at an interactive session in Abuja on Friday that: “As a result of increased monitoring and scrutiny of financial transactions in the country particularly by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the recently established Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Atiku has found it extremely difficult financing his campaign through his stash of illicit cash.
“In desperation, Atiku has perfected plans to smuggle in cash for vote buying and weapons to foment violence during the elections. It is not a coincidence that Atiku has quickly alleged plans to arrest some of his close aides and henchmen before the elections.
“Intelligence reports disclose the weapons and cash will be brought in through the Nigeria-Cameroun border where Atiku controls an extensive network and has strong family ties.
“Atiku was born in Jada, in Ganye local government of Adamawa State. The area was once part of Cameroon before Nigeria’s independence. The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), local security and border agencies must be on high alert.” Nabena stated.

