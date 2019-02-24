Atiku In Clear Lead In Oyo, Wins 9 Out Of 10 LGs So Far Declared

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in the clear lead as the official results of Saturday’s polls are being declared by the returning officers.

Atiku won in all the nine out of 10 local government councils so far declared by the returning officers for the councils.

In Afijio local government area, Atiku polled 8,325 to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 6, 874 votes.

Atiku also won in Saki East LG with 5, 883 votes beating Buhari to the second position with 5, 730 votes.

In Ibadan North West LG, as declared by Professor Ewemoje Temitayo, who is the returning officer, Atiku garnered 14, 550 votes to beat Buhari who had 11, 126 votes.

In Iwajowa Local Government Area, PDP scored 7, 477 votes to floor Buhari who only had 6, 528 votes.

It was the same development in Ibarapa North LG where Atiku scored 9, 970 votes to beat Buhari who got 6, 587 votes.

For Ibarapa East LG, Atiku won with 10, 346 votes to push Buhari, again, to the second position with 7, 964 votes.

It will be recalled that Buhari won Oyo State in 2015 with about 528, 620 votes to defeat Dr Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP who polled 303, 376.

The results of the 10 local government areas presented below:

Afijio:

ADC 1, 022, ADP 306 APC 6,874 PDP 8,325

Saki East:

ADC 643, ADP 285, APC 5,730 PDP 5,883

Kajola:

ADC 455 ADP 54 APC 11,665 PDP 12,282

Ibarapa North:

ADC 1,671 ADP 224 APC 6,587 PDP 9,070

Ibarapa East:

ADC 1,614 ADP 52 APC 7,964 PDP 10, 346

Itesiwaju:

ADC 480 ADP 110 APC 6,193 PDP 7,010

Iwajowa:

ADC 1,768 ADP 106 APC 6,528

Ibadan North West:

ADC 1,264 ADP 160 APC 11, 126 PDP 14,550

Irepo:

ADC 293 ADP 505 APC 11,688 PDP 4,244

Olorunsogo:

ADC 226 ADP 354 APC 5,447 PDP 5922

The results of 23 local government areas not yet officially announced by INEC are stll being awaited.

