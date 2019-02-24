Army Locks Rivers Community Begins House To House Search

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

The dust raised from yesterday’s national election may have not settled. This is according to information available to 247ureports.com indicating that the community of Abonnema in Rivers State have been completely shut down by the Nigerian military.

The Nigerian military shut down the community following the violence which broke out during the elections of yesterday. The military had engaged the community in a gun battle during the voting period – that led to the disruption of the voting exercise. Eight people from the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] were reported dead.

Today, the Nigerian military declared no movement in and out of the town. A source stated that the restriction of movement was placed since yesterday. No Economic activities as shops are closed. The military are searching house to house for young men who they believe might have played a role in yesterday battle with the military.

The military claims to have intelligence on the identity of the youths that participated.

