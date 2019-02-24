APC Youths Snatch Ballot Boxes In Nasarawa

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Suspected hoodlums reportedly attacked the St James Polling Unit in Gayam Ward of Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, carting away ballot boxes.

The hoodlums were said to have arrived the polling unit after voters had finished casting their votes and chased them away.

In a recorded video, they were heard saying “since you have all voted, you people should all leave this place since you have voted, go home you will hear from INEC”

“This is our town, If any of you uses his/her phone we will seize it, destroy it and shoot you. Try it and see”.

Personnel of the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are seen in the video watching as the hoodlums moved about with sticks intimidating the voters.

When Channels Television contacted the Nasarawa state deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations, Monday Ordiah, he said he is yet to get the report.

