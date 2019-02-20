APC Trains Operatives In China To Compromise Card Readers – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of training operatives in China to compromise card readers at the presidential election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

He made the allegation at the PDP 84th emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the party’s headquarters, Waddata Plaza, Abuja.

He stated that: “We have just discovered that the APC have hired many of their operatives and have taken them to China to be trained, and they have been so trained, and they are back, and they are equipped with devices that are meant to slow or fasten our card readers.

“So, if you are in the South-south, South-east and North-central, you are likely to get your card readers to be slowed by those APC operatives.

“If you are from the North-west, North-east or South- west, the tendency is that they will use these machines to fast-track the readings of your card readers, so that many of their supporters can vote while disenfranchising the other three zones.

“Gen. Buhari has consistently violated the constitution, he failed to uphold the rule of law. Recent instances include the unconstitutional suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria a day before he was supposed to inaugurate the committee for the election tribunals that will decided any appeals or whether our elections were subject to manipulation thereby crossing the immutable line that divides the executives from the judiciary.

On the President’s directive that the military and police should be ruthless, Atiku said “It is shocking for any head of state to utter such words in a democracy and we shall not accept it from Gen. Buhari in this country. We have fought more ruthless dictators than him.

” A precondition for free, fair and credible election is that the people are able to freely vote the candidate of their choice. You owe it to the people to let them give their verdict in the same way that you were elected. If you do so and if you win, then the people will commend you for it but otherwise, history will condemn you for it but before history does that, we will condemn you.

PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus also raised alarm over what he described as “systematic rigging and manipulation of the true record of the voters register” allegedly by APC led federal government.

