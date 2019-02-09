APC: Igbos Will Regret If They Don’t Vote For President Buhari

The South-East Youth Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Innocent Ojike, has said the Igbos will regret if they don’t vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in next Saturday’s poll.

He stated this on Saturday at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said the Igbos​ would lose in the political equation of the country if they failed to vote massively for the APC, stressing that Buhari would win.

He said the poll would determine what the southeast would be in the political chessboard of the country in 2023.

He noted that Ndigbo made “a costly mistake in 2015 general elections” by failing to vote for Buhari, adding that the Igbo should not allow the situation to repeat itself in the 2019 general elections.

He expressed regret that the voting strength of the South-East geopolitical was the lowest in the country.

He said, “The Igbo nation should learn to collaborate with other zones to achieve their aim of producing Nigerian President in 2023.

“All hands should be on deck to achieve this noble objective, since the zone cannot do it alone.

He enjoined Buhari to facilitate the creation of an additional state, should he win next week’s poll.

