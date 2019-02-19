APC Gov, Akeredolu Working Against Buhari, Group Tells Oshiomhole

Scores of protesters under the aegis of Ondo mandate group on Tuesday stormed the national secretariat of the ruling All progressive congress (APC) accusing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of working against the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Spokesperson of the group, Olugbenga Bojuwomi particularly accuse Akeredolu of canvassing for votes for the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and the National Assembly candidates of the the Action Alliance (AA) in Ondo state.

The group claimed that Akeredolu had already recruited fake solders and policemen and even went ahead to print fake ballots papers to ensure the defeat of APC candidates at all levels in Ondo state.

The group said: “To buttress this, a secret meeting was held in Akeredolu’s hometown Owo on Thursday 14th February, 2019, with all the divisional police officers where he informed them of the arrival of the fake policemen, soldiers and ballot papers already printed at the Governor’s Office.

“The attack on APC loyalists who are working for Buhari’s success was also discussed with the DPO’s that night. On Friday 15th February, 2019 less than 24hours after the meeting, several concerted attacks were carried against some APC stalwarts in the same Owo under the supervision of these so called DPO’s and their men.

“Some people were matcheted and shot, the case was reported to the new Commissioner of Police in Ondo-State, but, up till now, no arrest has been made. The fake ballot papers have been printed in the Governor’s Office in other to use it to assist his AA National Assembly Candidates and PDP Presidential Candidate in Ondo-State.

“Also, all these fake policemen and soldiers with uniforms are being camped in the three senatorial district of the State. It was however gathered that a particular NGO – woman Arise, one of the accredited observer groups by INEC, led by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, Yinka Odumakin’s wife is part of the plan to serve the interest of Akeredolu in Ondo-State on ballot paper printing.

“There have been several threat and warning from Gov. Akeredolu against house-to-house campaign for Mr. President in Ondo, he is only promoting AA and PDP Presidential Candidate, that is why up till now there is no campaign for President Buhari in Ondo-State by party members. Logistics that was released to Mr. Governor from Abuja were not given to APC stalwarts, infact, the only condition for the money to be released to local governments was that you must work for AA or PDP Presidential Candidate.

” Gov. Akeredolu’s message to all Oba’s and Party faithful in Ondo-State was that, they should vote AA for all National Assemblies and PDP Candidate for President during the election.

Furthermore, on Thursday 14th February night, an undisclosed huge amount of money was given to Akeredolu from one of the PDP financiers, a business mogul in telecommunication industry from the Southwest for these ballot paper printing and INEC officials as well as mobilization for vote buying for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the election.

“We hereby call on EFCC, DSS, Police IG and INEC to as a matter of urgency investigate their men in Ondo-State before Gov. Akeredolu use them to cause popular unrest because if all these evil plans as exposed are not stopped, Ondo-State will boil during the election.

“We call on the National Chairman of APC to investigate the activities of the Ondo-State Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu and the party state executive with a view of unveiling their nocturnal activities on behalf of Action Alliance in Ondo-State. Under normal circumstances, we expected the National Chairman Adams Oshiomole not to extend invitation of Caucus meeting held yesterday to Gov. Akeredolu since it is established from all indications that the Ondo State Governor is Atiku Abubakar campaign DG in disguise.

“Prevention is better than cure, we say once again if all these evil plan by Gov. Akeredolu against the victory of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari and the peace of Ondo State are not aborted by concern authorities, Ondo State will catch fire on 23rd February 2019.”

