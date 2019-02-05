Alleged N9.7bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Ex-Air Chief, Dikko’s Trial To Feb 27





The trial of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Umar Dikko, who is standing trial for an alleged seven-count charge of money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of N9.7 billion, has been adjourned to February 27, 2019.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alleged that Dikko, while serving as the Chief of Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force, NAF, between September 2010 and 2012 withdrew N700 million from the Nigeria Air Force, NAF account to purchase a house at No. 14 Vistula Close, off Panama Street in Maitama, Abuja.

He was also alleged to have fraudulently withdrawn N500 million from the NAF account to buy a four-bedroom duplex at Road 3B, Street 2, in Mabushi Ministers Hill, Abuja. Additionally, the former NAF boss allegedly took N250million from the NAF’s coffers to buy a property at No. 14, Audu Bako Way, GRA, Kano State in 2011.

However, Umar’s trial, which was expected to continue on February 5, 2019 before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court, Abuja, could not proceed as the prosecution led by Sylvanus Tahir, informed the Court that the witness intended to be presented, was recently bereaved.

“The witness lost his dad and is currently away from Abuja,” he said.

While adjourning the case, Justice Dimgba, who was recently transferred to Asaba Division of the Federal High Court in Delta State, told the prosecution to apply for a fiat if it still wanted him to continue with the case.

The prosecution promised to apply for the fiat as it believed that the case had gone too far for it to begin before another new judge.

Dikko was arraigned on January 25, 2017 before Justice Dimgba.

62 total views, no views today