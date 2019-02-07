7-year Old Boy Drowns In Kano Well

By 247ureports
65 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
February 1, 2019 8:49 pm
Tagged as
Related

APC Postpones Presidential Rally In Zamfara

Ekweremadu: Why We Will Return PDP To Powerï»¿

2019: Enugu Stands Still For Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Rally

Boko Haram: 60 killed, 100 Houses Burnt In Borno â€“ Amnesty International

Court Admits Evidence Showing How Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau, 2 Others Shared N950m Diezani Bribe

PDP Campaign DG Defects To APC

Impeachment Threat: Ignore Lagos Assembly Summon, Activists Tell Ambode

Our Goal is No Idle Hands In Anambra – Obiano

Tragedy befell a family in Kano on Friday when their seven year-old boy, Khalid Bello, fell into a well and died.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Sharada Jeâ€™an Yamma area in Kano.

Spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, said that the incident occurred at about 9:25 a.m.

â€œWe received a distress call in the early hours of today (Friday) from one Kabiru Yahaya, at about 9:25 am, that a boy had fallen into a well.

â€œOn receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 9:35 am.

â€œThe cause of the incident is still under investigation to know what happened.

â€œBello was found dead and his corpse was later handed over to the Ward Head of Jeâ€™an Yamma, Alhaji Yaâ€™u Wakili,â€™â€™ the spokesman said

69 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Ekweremadu: Why We Will Return PDP To Powerï»¿
Next Article >
APC Postpones Presidential Rally In Zamfara
About the Author

Leave A Response