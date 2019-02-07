7-year Old Boy Drowns In Kano Well

Tragedy befell a family in Kano on Friday when their seven year-old boy, Khalid Bello, fell into a well and died.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Sharada Jeâ€™an Yamma area in Kano.
Spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, said that the incident occurred at about 9:25 a.m.
â€œWe received a distress call in the early hours of today (Friday) from one Kabiru Yahaya, at about 9:25 am, that a boy had fallen into a well.
â€œOn receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 9:35 am.
â€œThe cause of the incident is still under investigation to know what happened.
â€œBello was found dead and his corpse was later handed over to the Ward Head of Jeâ€™an Yamma, Alhaji Yaâ€™u Wakili,â€™â€™ the spokesman said
