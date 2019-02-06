2019: Peter Obi Support Network Pledges 10million Votes For Atiku

A global group, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has vowed to mobilize 10 million votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 Presidential election.

POSN made this known in a statement signed by the group’s Spokesman, Chief T.E. Ezeoke.

Giving details on how they will mobilize the ten million votes, Chief Ezeoke explained that the group has recruited 100 thousand Atiku/Obi activists from every nook and cranny of the country who in turn have pledged to personally contact Atiku likely voters gathered from INEC voter’s database and ensure that they vote for Atiku on February 16th.

“We have already set the machinery motion to sensitize teaming unemployed Nigerian youths the benefit of voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the President of the country and also rural mobilization for the reality of ten million votes in February 16”, the statement reads.

“We know what Atiku Presidency can do for Nigeria considering his track record in the public service and Private business, that is why we have resolved as group to pledge ten million votes for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the Presidential election and we are ready not only to mobilize at least ten million votes only but, also to defend our votes”, it concluded.

