2019: Enugu Stands Still For Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Rally

FORMER Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi on Friday stormed Enugu the Enugu state capital amidst jubilation,

Thousands of PDP faithful had as early as 8 am filled the 30,000 capacity Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu waiting anxiously for the arrival of their visitor and his entourage for the continuation of the PDP presidential campaign zonal rally

Atiku who had gone to the neighboring state, Ebonyi, where he held another campaign rally before returning to Enugu, entered the stadium at about 6.06pm with ovation from the crowd to the waiting hands of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Deputy President of Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Chuka Utazi, former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, Ex-Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo, Chief Dubem Onyia, among others.

Meanwhile, major roads leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe venue of the rally were cordoned off while traffic was diverted to alternative routes in the metropolis.

It was observed that normal business activities in the coal city were paralyzed at midday in the state capital as scores of traders and market women, as well as teachers of public primary and secondary schools, left their stalls and classrooms to welcome their visitors at the stadium.

