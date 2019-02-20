20 Kidnapped, APC Chairman Killed In Zamfara

Suspected bandits on Friday’s night killed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dodon Daji ward chairman in Tsafe local government Alhaji Yusuf A.D.

Locals said the town was cordoned by the bandits at about 8pm but started shooting until later when they had confirmed security operatives were not on sight.

They also stated that over 20 locals were kidnapped.

Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara state SP M Muhammad Shehu confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a telephone chat in Gusau.

The PPRO disclosed that investigations were ongoing, assuring Police will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to bring the perpetrators to book.

