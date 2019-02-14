10,000 Youths Stage ‘There-Must-Be-Election’ Rally In Onitsha

No fewer than 10,000 youths in Anambra State, under the aegis of Anambra Youths Association, AYA, yesterday staged a peaceful rally in various parts of Onitsha, Anambra state to sensitize the populace on the need to go out and cast their votes for any candidate of their choice during Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections in the country.

The youths, armed with placards bearing some inscriptions as “election must hold, nobody can stop the election, there must be election, come out and vote for your credible candidate, vote for people that will care for us, nobody can stop you, we are all Nigerians,” among others, commenced the rally along the Onitsha/Owerri road in Onitsha and traversed other parts of the commercial city, chanting ‘election-must-hold’ songs in Igbo language.

Addressing the participants shortly after the exercise which lasted for about three hours, the youth leader, Nnaemeka Onyemaechi stated that the issue of sit-at-home, election boycott and referendum, as is being canvassed by some people should not arise as they would do more harm than good to Ndigbo.

Onyemaechi further pointed out that sit-at-home or election boycott would not be the best option for the masses or else wrong candidates would emerge right under our nose and we will live to regret our action in the near future.

He, therefore, urged all sons and daughters of Ndigbo to ignore any call for sit-at-home or election boycott and go out en masse to cast their votes on Saturday, February 16 and Saturday, March 2, to elect credible leaders that will pilot the affairs of this nation to the satisfaction of all and sundry.

