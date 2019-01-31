Woman Nabbed After Stealing Newborn Baby In Hospital

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly stealing a five-day-old baby at the maternity ward of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching hospital.

The suspect, Dorothy Sunday, reportedly took the baby from the ward of the hospital when the mother of the baby went to the hospital compound to wash her clothes.

It was reported that the incidence occurred around 5:30 on Wednesday, January 30.

According to the statement released by the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, the suspect was caught after a nurse raised alarm over her suspicious presence in the hospital.

The police spokesperson added that the baby has been recovered in good condition and the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution after investigation has been concluded.

65 total views, no views today