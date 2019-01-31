No 5Million Votes For Buhari In Kano – PDP

January 31, 2019

…Mocks Mr. President For Renting Crowd From Niger Republic

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari

should stop fixating over the non-existent five million votes that was

promised him by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as such is

completely illusionary.

The party holds that if indeed President Buhari is committed to free and

fair polls as he claims, he ought to have cautioned Gov Ganduje to stop

making vain promises because the total numbers of voters registered in

Kano is not more than 5.5 million.

This promise is being made even in the scenario where President Buhari

has since lost the support of the people of Kano state following his

failure to fulfill even the littlest of the litany of promises he made

to them during the 2015 campaigns.

The PDP says President Buhari must have received a shock of his life

when he realized that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),

had to rent a crowd from neighboring Niger Republic to populate his

rally in Kano on Thursday after the planners could not mobilize enough

supporters from Kano to attend.

Nigerians watched in amusement as two state governors and a traditional

ruler from Niger Republic, who were contracted to hire and ferry in the

aliens, struggled for space with APC leaders at the rally.

They saw how the crowd, with strange and conflicting colours, could not

connect to calls and speeches by APC leaders, but remained uncoordinated

and had to be instructed and prodded to respond at the rally.

The world now knows how President Buhari garnered his votes in Kano in

2015 and on what strength his party has been boasting of five million

votes in the 2019 elections.

Now that it is clear to all, including Mr. President, that he has lost

the support of the people of Kano state, we urge the Buhari Presidency

and the APC to wake up to the reality and stop deceiving themselves as

there is no way foreigners can be allowed to participate in our

elections, as they probably did for President Buhari in 2015.

Since it is no longer in contention that President Buhari cannot garner

up to one million genuine votes in Kano, the PDP cautions the APC and

their agents in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to

end their rigging plans in the state, as such will be resisted by the

people.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

