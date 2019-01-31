No 5Million Votes For Buhari In Kano – PDP

January 31, 2019
Press Statement
…Mocks Mr. President For Renting Crowd From Niger Republic
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari
should stop fixating over the non-existent five million votes that was
promised him by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as such is
completely illusionary.
The party holds that if indeed President Buhari is committed to free and
fair polls as he claims, he ought to have cautioned Gov Ganduje to stop
making vain promises because the total numbers of voters registered in
Kano is not more than 5.5 million.
This promise is being made even in the scenario where President Buhari
has since lost the support of the people of Kano state following his
failure to fulfill even the littlest of the litany of promises he made
to them during the 2015 campaigns.
The PDP says President Buhari must have received a shock of his life
when he realized that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),
had to rent a crowd from neighboring Niger Republic to populate his
rally in Kano on Thursday after the planners could not mobilize enough
supporters from Kano to attend.
Nigerians watched in amusement as two state governors and a traditional
ruler from Niger Republic, who were contracted to hire and ferry in the
aliens, struggled for space with APC leaders at the rally.
They saw how the crowd, with strange and conflicting colours, could not
connect to calls and speeches by APC leaders, but remained uncoordinated
and had to be instructed and prodded to respond at the rally.
The world now knows how President Buhari garnered his votes in Kano in
2015 and on what strength his party has been boasting of five million
votes in the 2019 elections.
Now that it is clear to all, including Mr. President, that he has lost
the support of the people of Kano state, we urge the Buhari Presidency
and the APC to wake up to the reality and stop deceiving themselves as
there is no way foreigners can be allowed to participate in our
elections, as they probably did for President Buhari in 2015.
Since it is no longer in contention that President Buhari cannot garner
up to one million genuine votes in Kano, the PDP cautions the APC and
their agents in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to
end their rigging plans in the state, as such will be resisted by the
people.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization
