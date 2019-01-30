Kwankwaso’s Father Picks Ganduje

Father of a former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, has endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Alhaji Saleh, who is the District Head of Madobi, assured Ganduje that he would work tirelessly with all his village heads and all community leaders to ensure his victory during the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.

Ex-governor Kwankwaso who had defected to the PDP had chosen his son-law, Abba Yusuf, as his preferred gubernatorial candidate.

“When you came in after your inauguration on 29th May, 2015, we were absolutely sure that you would bring development to all nooks and crannies of the state. And Alhamdulillah, that is what you are doing. So we need more of this development,” Kwankwaso’s father told Ganduje.

“We are ready to support you and get you closer to the people. We appreciate the good work you are doing for your people. We believe in your leadership style as a people-oriented governor who believes in developing his people in all aspects of life,” he added.

In his response, Governor Ganduje said he was in Madobi to seek for fatherly prayers in his re-election bid, adding that, “We are in our home. Here you are with your children. We came to visit our father and get his blessing.”

“We are sure you will give us what we are here for. So when you accept to support my gubernatorial race, we are not surprised because this is just a case of a father and his son,” Ganduje added. Governor Ganduje assured the district head and all village heads and Imams that he would redouble his commitment when re-elected for a second time.

127 total views, no views today