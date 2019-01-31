INEC Releases Final List Of Governorship Candidates, Others Today

January 31, 2019
The Independent National Electoral Commission will on Thursday (today) publish the final list of candidates for governorship, state houses of assembly and the Federal Capital Territory’s area councils elections on its website and all state offices nationwide.

The commission’s Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday during the inauguration of a new Resident Electoral Commissioner, Monday Tom, from Akwa Ibom State.

The commission is awaiting the confirmation and appointment of the nominee from Osun State.

Yakubu informed REC that his appointment came just 16 days to the commencement of the 2019 general elections, adding that the commission had already implemented 10 out of the 14 activities in its timetable and schedule of activities.

While deploying the REC in Bayelsa State, Yakubu charged him to be responsible for the implementation of the commission’s policies.

He further charged him to “exercise supervisory control over personnel, resources as well as the legal and administrative processes in the state to which you are posted.”

He added, “You will also interact with various categories of stakeholders. In doing so, you must maintain the required openness and consultation. At the same time, you must be very firm and courageous on the side of the law as well as our regulations and guidelines at all times as required of an unbiased umpire.

“Furthermore, as a REC, you can be posted to any part of the country at any time as the exigencies of service require. For now, you will be posted to a state within your geo-political zone but you will never serve in your state of origin throughout your tenure. In line with this principle, you are hereby deployed in Bayelsa State.”

