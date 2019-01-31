﻿EFCC Arrests 15 Suspected Internet Fraudster





Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters at Ologuneru Area of the metropolitan city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

They are, Bamidele Ayodele Samson, Bamidele Philip, Tunji Oladapo Sowale, Bololaji Olalekan and Abdulrauf Abiodun.

Others are: Olaleye Pelumi, Anuokuwapo Olanrewaju, Paul Damilola, Olateye David Tobi, Arewa Adekunle Ibrahim, Oyesanmi Ayomikun Oluwaseun, Olaleye Israel, Adediran Kemisola, Omobolade Alarape and Olowolusi Oluwatomisin.

In a sting operation led by the zonal head, Friday Ebelo, a Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent, the suspects who are between the ages of 21 and 35 years were taken by surprise when operatives swept on them at one of their notorious havens in the city. Five of them allegedly claimed to be undergraduates while the other 10 claimed to be self-employed in varied vocations.

They are already helping operatives with useful information.

The Commission got wind of their activities following series of intelligence report, alleging that they engaged in various fraudulent activities ranging from obtaining money by false pretences through sending of scam emails to unsuspecting victims mostly in the United States of America, while others were engaged in romance scam on several dating sites.

At the point of arrest, EFCC operatives recovered four different models and brands of exotic cars, five laptops, 20 telephones (10 iPhones) and one small bag containing items suspected to be fetish objects (juju) from them. Several documents, including international passports, and ATM cards were also recovered from them.

They will be charged to court after thorough investigation.

67 total views, no views today