2019: I’m Committed To Okigwe Zone For Guber – Sen Uwajumogu

By Austin Echefu

Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu has assured his people of Okigwe Zone that he is committed to Okigwe Zone producing the governor of Imo State in 2019.

The Senator disclosed this in a message to the people of Okigwe Zone which he represents in the Senate, saying that “he is resolutely committed to the Okigwe governorship project, internal democracy and fair play in all circumstances”.

He assured that “The task of making Okigwe zone a much better place for present and future generations cannot be left to leaders alone. Leaders and followers alike have important roles to play in our march towards the fulfillment of our zonal potentials”.

The Senator also urged the people of Okigwe Zone to be committed “to do more this year to support the Okigwe Agenda, which will in turn aid the all round transformation of the entire Okigwe zone”.

He also promised to empower more rural people in 2018, noting that he has delivered on his campaign promises.

He prayed for his people, wishing that 2018 “will be a much better year for us, our zone, our state and our country”.

The Senator recalled that “during my senatorial campaign, I listed my senatorial agenda for Okigwe zone which is hinged on quality representation, infrastructural development, agricultural revolution and human empowerment/capacity building.

“Our objective for the year 2018 is to ensure by all possible standards that our agenda that is already envisioned by my representation, and which are already being followed up at different levels and stages of execution and implementation are further brought to light within the next 12 months to meet the yearnings of our people, and raise their living standards”.

He observed that of the promises he made during his campaigns, he has achieved a lot, assuring that the full implementation of the 2018 budget would assist him deliver more on his promises.

“We have in our first year in office achieved a lot in terms of strong representation and positive inputs which we have made in the 2018 budget. My expectation is that the full implementation of the 2018 budget will aid our work towards the realization of our set goals and the transformation of key areas of our life such as public infrastructure, power supply, youth/women empowerment, road construction, human capacity building, education, health and agricultural development.

“We will continue to work tirelessly in 2018 to ensure that our efforts in these areas are carried forward to full realization, in fulfillment of our set agenda of a better representation and improved living conditions for Ndi Okigwe”, he said.

He pointed out that “In the course of my oversight function as a legislator in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, I pushed for the completion of some uncompleted projects in Okigwe zone, Imo state and southeast, as well as attracted new ones.

“I adopted legislative measures that helped recall and reinstate Okigwe zonal Indigenes who were wrongly retired or sacked from the federal civil service”.

Acknowledging that the people of his zone “are passing through tough challenges socially, politically and economically”, he noted that “The lack of basic amenities and poverty witnessed in the recent times have threatened our existence and heightened our worries”.

He added that he had “seen poverty, disease, food insufficiency, bad roads, erosion, unemployment and death of our key infrastructure ravage our communities and our people.

“What we are doing in the Senate is not politics alone. We are here to attend to those needs that have dire consequences on our society.

“I have said it several times that poverty is a threat to our democracy and the only way we can address it is from the grass-roots.”

He also promised to “give priority attention in the coming year to the empowerment of our rural dwellers, the rehabilitation and expansion of existing federal roads, improved power supply, agriculture,as well as, bills and motions that has direct bearing on our people”, stressing that “Employment generation and wealth creation will remain our primary objective for 2018.”

Senator Uwajumogu further assured that “Creating more employment opportunities for our youth and graduates of Okigwe decent will remain an imperative that will continue to ginger our drive for the empowerment of our people.

“As our agricultural initiative remains on course and a condition for the full realization of our objectives towards food sufficiency and total empowerment of our rural dwellers , we will also do more in 2018 to further empower our local farmers who are interested in large scale farming to stem the scourge of unemployment in our senatorial district and enhance food sufficiency.”

He also called on the people of Okogwe Zone not to be discouraged, saying that the people “will refuse to be discouraged by those who work to divide us and ridicule our resolve to support the aspirations of our people”.