Gunmen Kidnap ADC Senatorial Candidate, Party Chairman, 3 Others

Five people including the Senatorial candidate for the Ondo North senatorial district on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State, Hon. Jide Ipinsagba and the party chairman, Mr Bisi Ogungbemi, have been kidnapped.

The five people were kidnapped by unknown gunmen along the Owo/Oba Akoko road while travelling from Akoko to Akure, the state capital.

The five people were abducted around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening and whisked away by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Others abducted by the gunmen included his driver and another chieftain, Princess Abdulkareem and his Personal Assistant.

