Demand Amaechi Resignation As Minister, PDP Tells Buhari

Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenges President Muhammadu Buhari
to demand the immediate resignation of Rotimi Amaechi as the Minister of
Transportation to demonstrate his (Buhari) touted integrity.
The party says Amaechi, as Minister of Transportation and
Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation is using
government fund to campaign for Buhari.
PDP notes that this action of Amaechi demonstrates the height of
corruption both in Buhari administration and the person of his campaign
DG.
The party further wondered how Amaechi will compare failed President
Muhammadu Buhari to the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has been
generally accepted as the next President of Nigeria, stressing that
Amaechi has finally lost touch with Nigerians.
If Amaechi has not lost touch with reality, how would he be comparing
Atiku Abubakar, who is widely celebrated by Nigerians across board, due
to his integrity and proven competence in managing resources, to a
failed President Buhari, who Nigerians know is responsible for the
grinding hardship, hunger, starvation and escalating insecurity in the
nation in the last three and half years?
How can Amaechi compare Atiku Abubakar, a known and tested nationalist,
who has become the rallying point for national rejuvenation and
reawakening to President Buhari, who has sunk the nation deeper into the
sea of nepotism, divisiveness, dissentions and agonizing despondency?
How can any one compare Atiku Abubakar, an epitome of wealth creation
and youth empowerment to President Buhari whose tenure will only be
remembered by Nigerians for hardship, unemployment, job losses, wealth
destruction, economic frustrations and destruction of institutions that
engender good governance and freedom?
Is it not an aberration to attempt to compare Atiku Abubakar, who played
key role in a government that paid our nation’s foreign debt, to
President Buhari, whose administration specializes in accumulating
debts, borrowing money to service debts and plunging our generations yet
unborn into bondage?
How can Amaechi compare Atiku Abubakar, a promoter of democracy and
fundamental human rights to President Buhari whose administration has
stood down all known democratic virtues, and relishes in violation of
human rights, disobedience to court orders, disdain for constitutional
order and condoning extra-judicial killing, harassment and illegal
detention of citizens as detailed in reports by international bodies?
While it is a settled fact that President Buhari cannot be a match to
Atiku Abubakar, we understand Amaechi’s frustration as a beleaguered
salesman of a derelict product, but he should have known that for
Nigerians, Atiku Abubakar represents light and a brighter future whereas
President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) represent a
national misfortune.
Amaechi is aware of the murmurings and frustration even in the
Presidency regarding President Buhari’s failures in governance and that
most of his ministers, aides and political associates no longer believe
in his re-election since Atiku Abubakar emerged as PDP Presidential
candidate.
Finally, the PDP counsels Amaechi to prepare to return to Rivers state
to face his multiple corruption indictments instead of trying to promote
a failed candidate.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
