Demand Amaechi Resignation As Minister, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenges President Muhammadu Buhari

to demand the immediate resignation of Rotimi Amaechi as the Minister of

Transportation to demonstrate his (Buhari) touted integrity.

The party says Amaechi, as Minister of Transportation and

Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation is using

government fund to campaign for Buhari.

PDP notes that this action of Amaechi demonstrates the height of

corruption both in Buhari administration and the person of his campaign

DG.

The party further wondered how Amaechi will compare failed President

Muhammadu Buhari to the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has been

generally accepted as the next President of Nigeria, stressing that

Amaechi has finally lost touch with Nigerians.

If Amaechi has not lost touch with reality, how would he be comparing

Atiku Abubakar, who is widely celebrated by Nigerians across board, due

to his integrity and proven competence in managing resources, to a

failed President Buhari, who Nigerians know is responsible for the

grinding hardship, hunger, starvation and escalating insecurity in the

nation in the last three and half years?

How can Amaechi compare Atiku Abubakar, a known and tested nationalist,

who has become the rallying point for national rejuvenation and

reawakening to President Buhari, who has sunk the nation deeper into the

sea of nepotism, divisiveness, dissentions and agonizing despondency?

How can any one compare Atiku Abubakar, an epitome of wealth creation

and youth empowerment to President Buhari whose tenure will only be

remembered by Nigerians for hardship, unemployment, job losses, wealth

destruction, economic frustrations and destruction of institutions that

engender good governance and freedom?

Is it not an aberration to attempt to compare Atiku Abubakar, who played

key role in a government that paid our nation’s foreign debt, to

President Buhari, whose administration specializes in accumulating

debts, borrowing money to service debts and plunging our generations yet

unborn into bondage?

How can Amaechi compare Atiku Abubakar, a promoter of democracy and

fundamental human rights to President Buhari whose administration has

stood down all known democratic virtues, and relishes in violation of

human rights, disobedience to court orders, disdain for constitutional

order and condoning extra-judicial killing, harassment and illegal

detention of citizens as detailed in reports by international bodies?

While it is a settled fact that President Buhari cannot be a match to

Atiku Abubakar, we understand Amaechi’s frustration as a beleaguered

salesman of a derelict product, but he should have known that for

Nigerians, Atiku Abubakar represents light and a brighter future whereas

President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) represent a

national misfortune.

Amaechi is aware of the murmurings and frustration even in the

Presidency regarding President Buhari’s failures in governance and that

most of his ministers, aides and political associates no longer believe

in his re-election since Atiku Abubakar emerged as PDP Presidential

candidate.

Finally, the PDP counsels Amaechi to prepare to return to Rivers state

to face his multiple corruption indictments instead of trying to promote

a failed candidate.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

