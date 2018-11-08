CAF/NFF Champions Cup: Team Inspects Facilities In Benue

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State government have assured CAF/NFF team that the Aper Aku stadium and other facility to be used for CAF championship league matches will be ready before the end of November.

Acting Governor of the state, Engr. Benson Abounu stated this when officials of CAF/NFF inspection team visit in his office in Makurdi.

Engr. Abounu who also doubles as chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club, expressed optimism that Lobi will do the nation proud by winning the trophy.

He promised that the state will do everything possible to boost the morale of the club members and ensure a successful hosting of the CAF league cup.

“I thank God that the boys are in high spirit, very very high spirit and with that kind of spirit, the sky will be their limit even more.

“The whole nation is expecting Lobi stars to do what has not been done in the last 15 years. By the time the kick off starts on the 27th of this month, we believe the stadium will be in a very good state”.

Recalled that Nigeria last won the championship 15 years ago, since then no club side in the country has gotten close to it, but the state government assured that the team will not fail the nation.

The CAF/NFF inspection team led by Salisu Abubakar congratulated the state government and Lobi Stars for representing Nigeria.

He said they were in Makurdi to inspect the stadium and other facilities in readiness of the CAF league matches and club licensing.

After the visit, the team proceeded to the Aper Aku Stadium where they inspected ongoing rehabilitation and beautification of the stadium.

The team expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far.

The vice chairman of the club, Mike Idoko appealed to clubsides in the country to help facilitate players licenses and to support them to prosecute this championship.

The Chairman of Fund Raiser for Lobi Stars, Terwase Orbunde also informed journalists that the CAF/NFF inspection team will also be inspecting hotels and other areas in town ahead of the competition.

