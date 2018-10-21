2019 Will Be The End Of Saraki’s Deceit In Kwara

The attention of Kwara Must Change has been brought to the lame

remarks by the Director General of Bukola Saraki constituency office

in person Alh Musa Abdullahi, who claimed that people who rejected

Saraki’s deceit and babiallah kind of leadership in our revered Agbaji

community are never successful.

To our understanding, this kind of faithless remark can only emanate

from a person who is in prison of the mind.

Before his appointment as DG of Saraki’s constituency office, Alh Musa

often share the feelings and messages of youths in Agbaji community

about the mind blowing under-development and unemployment in the

community.

Even to the blind, it was widely agreed that Bukola Saraki is a

failure, not just in the whole of Kwara State, but also in his

immediate community of Agbaji. This is why the entire youths of Agbaja

supported the recall of Saraki, previously aborted due to INEC’s

culpability.

Sensing that the people of Agbaji have equally resolved to send him

parking like the rest of Kwara, Saraki promptly looked for someone

whose loyalty is strictly tithed to their belly and Alh Musa was

identified. It was for the purpose of silencing and misleading people

and buying few others that he was appointed DG.

Immediately he was appointed, he suddenly turned his back on the same

youths and singing a different song. He neglected the community for a

long time and promptly enriched his pocket, only to resurface now that

the election is getting close, claiming that those who rejected Saraki

are not successful.

For us at Kwara Must Change, we believe that only Allah has the

capacity to make people successful and only he can enrich whomever he

wills, without resort to any other man. Evidences of people enriched

by Allah abound in our communities. Through talent and hard work, many

in our community have tested success beyond what any man have ever

offer.

We therefore find the statement of Alh Musa as a remark from someone

who doesn’t believe in Allah, subhanahu watahala, thereby equating man

to God.

In truth, for people like Alhaji Musa, who have been held captive in

Saraki’s dungeon for decades, such remark maybe true. But for all hard

working Kwarans, particularly the youths in Agbaji, who put Allah

first and work hard using their God given intellect, nothing can be

further from the truth.

We are therefore using this opportunity to inform all well-meaning

Kwarans that the first place Saraki will be defeated in 2019 is in

Agbaji community.

For us, Saraki is now a past tense. We can say it very proudly and

authoritatively that 2019 will be the end of Saraki’s deceit in Agbaji

community and Kwara as a whole.

Kwara Must Change

