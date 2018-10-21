2019 Will Be The End Of Saraki’s Deceit In Kwara
The attention of Kwara Must Change has been brought to the lame
remarks by the Director General of Bukola Saraki constituency office
in person Alh Musa Abdullahi, who claimed that people who rejected
Saraki’s deceit and babiallah kind of leadership in our revered Agbaji
community are never successful.
To our understanding, this kind of faithless remark can only emanate
from a person who is in prison of the mind.
Before his appointment as DG of Saraki’s constituency office, Alh Musa
often share the feelings and messages of youths in Agbaji community
about the mind blowing under-development and unemployment in the
community.
Even to the blind, it was widely agreed that Bukola Saraki is a
failure, not just in the whole of Kwara State, but also in his
immediate community of Agbaji. This is why the entire youths of Agbaja
supported the recall of Saraki, previously aborted due to INEC’s
culpability.
Sensing that the people of Agbaji have equally resolved to send him
parking like the rest of Kwara, Saraki promptly looked for someone
whose loyalty is strictly tithed to their belly and Alh Musa was
identified. It was for the purpose of silencing and misleading people
and buying few others that he was appointed DG.
Immediately he was appointed, he suddenly turned his back on the same
youths and singing a different song. He neglected the community for a
long time and promptly enriched his pocket, only to resurface now that
the election is getting close, claiming that those who rejected Saraki
are not successful.
For us at Kwara Must Change, we believe that only Allah has the
capacity to make people successful and only he can enrich whomever he
wills, without resort to any other man. Evidences of people enriched
by Allah abound in our communities. Through talent and hard work, many
in our community have tested success beyond what any man have ever
offer.
We therefore find the statement of Alh Musa as a remark from someone
who doesn’t believe in Allah, subhanahu watahala, thereby equating man
to God.
In truth, for people like Alhaji Musa, who have been held captive in
Saraki’s dungeon for decades, such remark maybe true. But for all hard
working Kwarans, particularly the youths in Agbaji, who put Allah
first and work hard using their God given intellect, nothing can be
further from the truth.
We are therefore using this opportunity to inform all well-meaning
Kwarans that the first place Saraki will be defeated in 2019 is in
Agbaji community.
For us, Saraki is now a past tense. We can say it very proudly and
authoritatively that 2019 will be the end of Saraki’s deceit in Agbaji
community and Kwara as a whole.
Kwara Must Change
