Musk and Trump move to shut down USAID

World News
Staffers at the U.S. Agency for International Development have been instructed to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters after billionaire Elon Musk announced that Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency down.

This is according to a notice distributed to staff early Monday.

Musk, Trump, and some Republican lawmakers have increasingly targeted the U.S. aid and development agency, which oversees humanitarian, development, and security programmes in over 120 countries. They have accused it of promoting liberal causes.

USAID staffers say that approximately 600 employees were locked out of the agency’s computer systems overnight.

Those still able to access the system received emails stating that the headquarters building would be closed to agency personnel on Monday, Feb. 3.

Democratic lawmakers have protested these developments, arguing that Trump lacks the constitutional authority to shut down USAID without congressional approval.

USAID plays a crucial role in delivering global humanitarian aid, supporting economic development, and fostering peace and security in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

