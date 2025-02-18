8.4 C
BREAKING: Edwin Clark Dies at 97

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching our Correspondent Desk has it that the Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, is dead.

A representative of the family, Prof. C. C. Clark, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, February 18.

According to him, the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader died on Monday at the age of 97.

The statement read, “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON, on Monday, 17th February 2025.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

