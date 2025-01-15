Soludo / Onunkwo Seek Insurance Policy For Victims Of Nnewi Market Inferno

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The duo of Gov Charles Soludo and the Chairman Sea Horse Lubricant Dr Ebuka Onunkwo have comesorated with the traders who lost their goods to the market fire disaster in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state seeking an insurance policy to protect future occurrences.

Onunkwo who is a Senatorial aspirant for South under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA noted that with such policy the safety of their businesses would be guaranteed.

According to two statements from the Press Secretary to Soludo Mr Christian Aburime and the Head of Media for Onunkwo Mr Kameh Chuks the duo said;

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the victims of the midnight fire outbreak at Ahịa Mgbede, Nnewi, Anambra State. This tragic incident has caused immense loss and distress to the affected business owners”

“I commend the Anambra State firefighters for their response and pray that God grants the victims the strength to bear their loss”

“As we rally around the affected individuals, I urge business owners to consider insurance schemes to mitigate the impact of such incidents in the future”

Thankfully, no lives were lost. I pledge my support to complement the efforts of the market executives in rallying relief to the victims.

Governor Soludo lamented that the tragic event has resulted in significant loss of property and livelihood for numerous business owners, plunging them into immense hardship and despair.

“While assuring the affected victims of his solidarity at this difficult time, the Governor commended the efforts of the Anambra State Fire Service and other emergency responders who worked tirelessly to contain the fire and minimise further damage”

“Also, Governor Soludo urged market leaders and business owners across the state to always exercise caution and adhere to fire safety guidelines to prevent such tragic occurrences” he said.