PDP Governors Celebrate Unity and Development at Gala Night in Asaba

By: Daure David

The city of Asaba, Delta State, played host to an unforgettable evening as PDP Governors gathered for a Gala Night/Dinner organized by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State. The event, part of the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting, was a vibrant celebration of the party’s unity and the state’s ongoing developmental strides.

Governor Oborevwori, in his opening address, warmly welcomed the PDP governors and other dignitaries, expressing his joy at hosting the event. He spoke of the significance of the gathering, praying for fruitful deliberations at the upcoming meeting and reaffirming Delta State’s commitment to the vision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The evening was filled with rich cultural performances that showcased the diversity and heritage of Delta State, adding a distinct local flavor to the proceedings.

Governor Bala Mohammed, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, took the opportunity to commend Governor Oborevwori for his remarkable leadership and ongoing development projects within Delta State. He described the state as “the face of PDP in Nigeria” and praised the efforts to improve the lives of the people through significant infrastructural investments.

Governor Mohammed further emphasized the importance of unity within the party, calling on PDP leaders to work collaboratively to strengthen the party as it prepares for future elections. He noted that solidarity among the leadership is crucial for the success of the PDP in achieving its goals at both state and national levels.

The Gala Night not only served as a platform to honor the achievements of Delta State but also as an opportunity for PDP governors and leaders to network, share ideas, and build stronger bonds ahead of the crucial discussions in the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting.

As the night unfolded, the event reinforced the spirit of camaraderie and collective purpose among the PDP leadership, with an underlying focus on furthering the party’s vision for the future of Nigeria.