8.4 C
New York
Friday, January 31, 2025
Search
Subscribe

PDP Governors Celebrate Unity and Development at Gala Night in Asaba

Politics
PDP Governors Celebrate Unity and Development at Gala Night in Asaba

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

By: Daure David

The city of Asaba, Delta State, played host to an unforgettable evening as PDP Governors gathered for a Gala Night/Dinner organized by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State. The event, part of the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting, was a vibrant celebration of the party’s unity and the state’s ongoing developmental strides.

Governor Oborevwori, in his opening address, warmly welcomed the PDP governors and other dignitaries, expressing his joy at hosting the event. He spoke of the significance of the gathering, praying for fruitful deliberations at the upcoming meeting and reaffirming Delta State’s commitment to the vision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO  Senate Allays Fears Over Delay In Conduct Of Anambra South Senatorial District Bye Election As APGA Charges NASS/ INEC

PDP Governors Celebrate Unity and Development at Gala Night in Asaba

PDP Governors Celebrate Unity and Development at Gala Night in Asaba
Bala Mohammed

The evening was filled with rich cultural performances that showcased the diversity and heritage of Delta State, adding a distinct local flavor to the proceedings.

Governor Bala Mohammed, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, took the opportunity to commend Governor Oborevwori for his remarkable leadership and ongoing development projects within Delta State. He described the state as “the face of PDP in Nigeria” and praised the efforts to improve the lives of the people through significant infrastructural investments.

Governor Mohammed further emphasized the importance of unity within the party, calling on PDP leaders to work collaboratively to strengthen the party as it prepares for future elections. He noted that solidarity among the leadership is crucial for the success of the PDP in achieving its goals at both state and national levels.

READ ALSO  Panic In Anambra South APGA Over Likely Disqualification Of 2 Aspirants. For Alleged 2023 Ant Party Activities

The Gala Night not only served as a platform to honor the achievements of Delta State but also as an opportunity for PDP governors and leaders to network, share ideas, and build stronger bonds ahead of the crucial discussions in the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting.

As the night unfolded, the event reinforced the spirit of camaraderie and collective purpose among the PDP leadership, with an underlying focus on furthering the party’s vision for the future of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Ahead of 2027 Governorship Election Permutation, Yakubun Bauchi Posters Surface as Youths Rally Support for Hon Yakubu Adamu
Next article
An Insight Into Alia’s Ten Years Development Plan [BSDP 2025 – 2034]

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Tuggar’s Criticisms: A Misguided Attempt to Undermine Progress in Bauchi

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports