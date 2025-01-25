8.4 C
Over 30 Graves, Shrine Discovered in Anambra Hotel by Udo Ga-Achi

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The gallant officers of the newly-launched security outfit in Anambra State, Agụnechemba (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi), over the weekend, uncovered over 30 graves in a popular hotel in the state.

The hotel, Golden Points Hotels and Suites, located in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, is adjudged to be one of the most popular and happening hotels in the area, and has the CAC registration number of 201966.

According to video from the scene of the incident, many exhibits were recovered from the facility, while some well-partitioned graves of human beings were discovered on the last floor of the Hotel.

More details later…

Watch the video below:

 

