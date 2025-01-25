Governor Bala Mohammed Hosts First Bank CEO, Discusses Collaborative Partnership for Bauchi’s Economic Growth

By: Daure David

In a significant step toward fostering economic development in Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed on Monday hosted the Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, at the Government House in Bauchi. The meeting was centered on exploring avenues for collaboration between First Bank and the Bauchi State Government, aimed at boosting the state’s economic growth and attracting critical investments.

The discussions highlighted the potential for partnerships designed to empower local businesses, promote financial inclusion, and stimulate long-term economic development within Bauchi. Mr. Alebiosu, alongside Dr. Abbas Waziri, the Managing Director of Resident Cement, reaffirmed the commitment of First Bank and other key stakeholders to contribute to the advancement of Bauchi’s development agenda.

Dr. Waziri, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in driving infrastructural growth, while acknowledging the pivotal role of the financial sector in supporting business expansion and financial accessibility for the people of Bauchi.

Also present at the meeting were Aishatu Bubaram, Group Executive for Commercial Banking (North), and Shehu Aliyu, Executive Director for Public Sector. Their participation underscored First Bank’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with public institutions, particularly within Northern Nigeria, and expanding commercial opportunities across the region.

Governor Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts of First Bank in supporting the nation’s economic growth, particularly through its initiatives aimed at enhancing financial inclusion. He conveyed optimism that the proposed collaboration between the bank and the Bauchi State Government would further accelerate the state’s efforts to build a thriving, inclusive economy.

The Governor also emphasized that this partnership holds the potential to create transformative opportunities for local businesses, while fostering a conducive environment for further investments in various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Governor Mohammed concluded by reiterating his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for business growth and development, promising to continue working closely with partners like First Bank to realize Bauchi’s economic potential and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

This meeting signals a strong commitment to advancing the shared goals of sustainable development and economic empowerment in Bauchi, setting the stage for future collaborations with key financial and private sector players.