8.4 C
New York
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Search
Subscribe

DSS Files Terrorism Charges Against Mahdi Shehu [Daily Trust]

Crime
DSS Files Terrorism Charges Against Mahdi Shehu
DSS Files Terrorism Charges Against Mahdi Shehu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

The Department of State Services has filed a five-count of terrorism-related charges against the Kaduna-based activist and social critic, Mahdi Shehu, over his recent activities online and offline.
The charges were filed at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna last Friday, two days after he was re-arrested by plain-clothes security operatives at his clinic in Unguwar Dosa.
Daily Trust reports that in December 2024, the activist was arrested and arraigned for sharing a misleading video on his social media handle.
The DSS covertly disclosed that Shehu was arrested after he shared “doctored videos, purporting that the Nigerian government had granted France permission to set up a military base in the North.”
The Kaduna State High Court later granted him bail on January 9, 2025 in the sume of ₦3 million and two prominent clerics as sureties.
However, the fresh move by the secret police came a day after it filed a motion ex parte before the same court for an order to detain Shehu for 60 days.
An operative of the secret police, who spoke to Daily Trust anonymously because he wasn’t authorised to speak, explained that the motion was filed pursuant to Section 66 of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.
“In granting the order, Justice Rilwan Aikawa held that the DSS should keep Shehu for 60 days to enable their officers conclude investigations,” the secret police official confided in our correspondent.
He added that the counts against Shehu include false publication to cause public alarm contrary to Section 59 (1) of the Criminal Code Act and Dissemination of Terrorism related false information contrary to Section 26 (2) (a) and (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.
Other charges listed against the activist are intentional dissemination of false information contrary to Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (as amended); False allegation of Treasonable Act contrary yo Section 41 of the Criminal Code Act; and Use of social media to support false allegations of National Security Threat, contrary to Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act.
- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Exclusive: Bello Turji Fleeing as Military Strikes Major Blow to Bandit Group
Next article
Rivers assembly crisis deepens as Clark petitions INEC over vacant seats [Sun]

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  How Gunmen Kidnapped UK-based Man Returning from Cousin's Burial in Anambra, Demanded N100m Ransom

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.