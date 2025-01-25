8.4 C
BIAFRA: Bola Tinubu Praises Finland Ambassador For Arresting Simon Ekpa

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has appreciated the Finnish government for arresting Simon Ekpa.

Tinubu while receiving Sanna Selin, Finland’s ambassador to Nigeria at the Presidential Villa on Friday, January 24, said he appreciates the intervention of the Finnish government in Ekpa case.

He said the Nigerian government is not ready to tolerate divisiveness or treasonable actions which threaten the nation’s unity.

Bayo Onanuga, the president special adviser on information and strategy, in a statement, commended the Finnish government for its “timely intervention” on the matter.

He said, “I must thank you for your record on safeguarding human rights in our country with the trial of Simon Ekpa. Nigeria is indivisible. We have been through turbulent times, and we don’t want to promote terrorism.

“I am a child born into activism, but not divisiveness. We need cohesion and cooperation to bring about development. Our watchword is stability and cohesion to move the country forward,” Tinubu state.

Noting that the National Security Adviser has informed of all the details of the case, the president said he understands the rule of law which safeguards the democratic credentials, morals and valuess of the people.

In her response, the Ambassador of Finland commended Tinubu for his courage in initiating reforms that will benefit the economy and ensure prosperity in the future.

“Simon Ekpa has been hindering bilateral relations. The cooperation between our two countries is going very well now, and the National Security Adviser has been providing all the evidence,” the Ambassador noted.

