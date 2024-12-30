Tinubu’s NNPCL nepotism: Shehu Sani challenge el-rufai’s silence during Buhari’s regime

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has blasted the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mal.Nasir Elrufai over recent comments made via his social media handle on alleged issues of Nepotism at NNPCL against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Farooq Kperogi, a US-based Nigerian professor of journalism had accused Tinubu of governing Nigeria with a Lagos mindset.

According to the scholar, Tinubu chose to dominate the economy with people from the South-West the way former President Muhammadu Buhari loaded the security sector with northerners during his administration

Elrufai later shared Kperogi’s post on his X handle and said, “Two wrongs don’t make a right”, adding that sensible inclusion trumps senseless exclusion.

However in a swift reaction to Elrufai ‘s shared post, Comrade Shehu Sani via his X handle replied, ” “There were people who were silent when Buhari was fielding political offices with his Kinsmen, and have now found their voice to speak out when the equation doesn’t favour them.

The former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in 8th Senate overtly referred to Elrufai adding “Lets not make reference to the nepotism that marginalised Southern Kaduna for eight years.Kaduna was an apartheid state for eight years.”

According to Shehu Sani, anyone can talk or criticize President Tinubu on issues of alleged lopsided appointments or Nepotism, but certainly not Elrufai.