SAD! Local Government Chairman Dies in Road Accident on His Way to Abuja

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It’s a tragic moment of grief in Niger State over the week as the Chairman of the Katcha Local Government Area of the state, Danlami Abdullahi Saku, died in a road accident.

According to reports, the fatal crash, which occured in the late hours of Tuesday, happened along the Kwakwuti axis of the Minna—Suleja Expressway, while the Local Government Boss was on his way to Abuja.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday, Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, described the incident as a very sad development, adding that his principal, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, received the news with shock and was heartbroken by same.

According to him, the demise of Saku is a sharp reminder that all creatures are from God and unto Him they will return at the appointed time.

He further commiserated with the family of the deceased, the people of Katcha Local Government Area, and the entire state over the loss, while also urging the people to remain steadfast in the will of God at all times. He also prayed for the eternal repose of the deceased’s soul.