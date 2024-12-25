8.4 C
Police Lose Two Officers’, Kill Three Separatists In Imo

S/East
Police Confirm Murder Of PG, Six Village Heads Of Imo Community
Police Confirm Murder Of PG, Six Village Heads Of Imo Community

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command have shot dead three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPoB/ESN in Imo State during an exchange of fire.

The command however lost two of its officers during the operation.

Police authorities say the suspects were killed on December 19, 2024 at Orogwe, Owerri West Local Government Area of the state during a gun duel between the police and the suspected separatists.

The spokesman of the police in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, in a statement, gave the names of those arrested as David Ifeanyichukwu, 20 years and Abuchi Joseph, 24 years.

Okoye further disclosed that the suspects carried out the abduction of one Osuji Caleb Chimereze and three others on November 12, 2024.

According to him, the suspects also stole a Mercedes Benz and other valuables during the abduction.

The spokesman also revealed that the police operatives recovered from the suspects six AK-47 rifles with breach nos11330, 12102, 3836, 8260, 9940, 113 rounds of ammunition and a locally made gun.

Other weapons also recovered by police include two stolen vehicles; a Mercedes Benz ML 350 with Registration Number RRT 469 FF and a Hijet Shuttle Bus with Registration Number JRV 42XA.

He added that the suspects used the vehicles to carry out kidnap activities.

Okoye equally disclosed the demise of two police officers who were inflicted with injuries during the gun battle and who later succumbed to death.

