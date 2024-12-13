Police arrest Benue Lecturer over kidnap of ASUU Chairman’s wife

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State Command said they have arrested a lecturer at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, (JOSTUM), formerly Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Dr Smart Ichor, in connection with the kidnap of Mrs. Susan Anyagh.

Mrs. Susan Anyagh is the wife of the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Joseph Sawuaan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM) Comrade Paul Anyagh.

The Commissioner of Police CP Hassan Yabanet, in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday, said that “On the 7/12/2024 at about 0900hrs information was received at Police Headquarters, Makurdi, that Mrs. Susan Anyagh, wife of the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Joseph Sawuaan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM) chapter was kidnapped along Otukpo road, Makurdi and taken hostage in her car that was being driven to an unknown destination.

“In quick response, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State command, Cp. Steve Yabanet, immediately ordered all patrol officers and check points to ensure her rescue and arrest of kidnappers involved.

“At about 1300hrs another information was received along Yandev-Ugbema road that the said victim was attacked by her assailants and left unconscious by the road side.

“She was identified and rushed to Primary Healthcare Clinic, Ameladu for treatment.”

The statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Catherine Anene said the victim started responding to treatment, gained consciousness and narrated her ordeal.

She stated that while she was driving from NNPC mega fuel station, Kanshio area of Makurdi where she went to collect money from her customer, she was flag down at Otukpo road by persons who claimed to be in need and she stopped to render help.

She said they quickly jumped into her car and pointed a gun at her, ordered her to drive towards Wurukum area.

“Immediately, she looked outside the car and saw her husbands colleague, Dr. Ichor Tersagh Smart of JOSTUM standing by the car, she beckoned on him for help but he turned his back and walked away.

“While moving in the vehicle, her abductors received a call from Dr. Ichor ordering that she should be killed and she became agitated.

“When they sighted a police check point ahead that was checking vehicles, they decided to reverse to a hidden place, they parked the car, brought her out, collected the sum of one million three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N1,350,000 ) she had in the car, opened the car boot and took a vehicle jack which they used to hit the back of her neck and she fell.”

The statement said Ichor has been arrested in connection with the case and investigation is ongoing.

The Commissioner said details of the investigation will be communicated in due time and necessary actions shall be taken.

CP Yabanet has advised all concerned persons to be law abiding and patient with the police as diligent investigation will be carried out to establish the fact in issue.

The victim’s husband and Chairman of ASUU-JOSTUM, Comrade Paul Anyagh, has also confirmed the incident and promised to speak to newsmen at a later time.

The suspect is a lecturer in the department of Microbiology, JOSTUM.