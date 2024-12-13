“No Land Worth Lives”: Ivo Chairman Condemns Communal Clashes

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

The Executive Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, Hon. Ajah Emmanuel Ogbonna, aka “Confirm,” has said that no land is worth loss of lives, while condemning communal clashes in the lingering land dispute between the Umuobor-Akaeze and Ogwor- Ishiagu communities.

Briefing newsmen Friday in Abakaliki, Hon. Ajah while lauding the Ebonyi State Governor for declaring the disputed area a buffer zone and mobilizing security agencies to restore peace in the crisis-ridden communities, also urged the warring parties to sheath their swords.

He also debunked allegations of a trending video on social media accusing him of spearheading the violent clashes in the area, describing them as baseless and fabricated. He clarified that a video accusing him of involvement was doctored. “I was so surprised. I went to Akaeze immediately and didn’t see any dead body. Later, it was discovered in Nsukka that somebody cloned the video. I’m innocent of what you are seeing on social media. I don’t support evil; whatever a man sows, he shall reap,” he stated.

It was gathered that a viral video showing women wailing over killings in the area and accusing the chairman of involvement had earlier circulated on social media.

The chairman narrated how the crisis, which dates back to 1967, escalated in recent weeks with tragic consequences, including loss of lives and destruction of property. He condemned the acts of violence, emphasizing that no piece of land is worth the blood of human beings. “This land being dragged over is a farming land inside thick forest. It doesn’t deserve human lives or heads,” he said.

Ogbonna disclosed efforts to mediate peace, including setting up a committee comprising stakeholders, security agencies, and community leaders, which initially brought temporary calm. However, renewed hostilities disrupted the process.

“This land that is being dragged is not even in the next 300 years going to see development; it is just a farming land inside thick forest, so it doesn’t deserve human bodies or heads. The meeting was held here, and we said, ‘Give us one week so that the committee and the security agencies will do their work.’ But before you know it, they went back and fought again. I had no option; the CP invited them and locked both sides. Ogwor had 8 people, and Akaeze had 3 people. At the end of the day, the stakeholders in Abuja came back again, and we had a very serious meeting, which we announced on air. Nobody should go there now. Let them give us two weeks to settle because this is the time to harvest rice and yam. We told them like that.

“In that communiqué, we agreed that I and some stakeholders should meet the CP to release those involved. We discussed with the CP, and he released those people for us. They came back, but immediately they came back, they went and fought those people again. So, we called another meeting where the Umuobor-Akaeze people complained that Ogwor people shot them. I told them, ‘We declared that nobody should enter.’ So, we now begged Umuobor-Akaeze to temper justice with mercy,” he added.

The chairman lamented that despite pleas and agreements reached, both sides resumed fighting, leading to arrests in the area. “We quickly sent police to look for every person. The Governor has done a good job by declaring that place a buffer zone. Immediately after the governor made that, I mobilized the security agents. We have three checkpoints now, and peace has returned to that place. I’m innocent of what you are seeing on social media. I don’t support evil; whatever a man sows, he shall reap,” he said while appealing to both communities to embrace peace and allow the resolution process to proceed.

He further assured travelers and residents of safety during the festive season, noting that roads within the local government are secure. “There is no problem on the road as far as I’m concerned. We don’t have any issue in Ivo apart from the fight, which is in the bush,” he concluded.