IPoB lawyer, Ejiofor hail judgement discharging 5 Biafra agitators in Umuahia

By Chuks Eke

Human rights lawyer and council to Biafran agitators, Sir Ifeanyi-Okite Ejiofor Esq, has lauded what he described as a tremendous ruling that incorporated the essence of justice and the rule of law carried out by the Abia State High Court in Umuahia when it discharged and acquitted five Biafran agitators who had been detained since their arrest on July 20, 2022.

He expressed satisfaction that the accused persons who faced charges of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and membership of an unlawful society under Charge No: HU/61C/2022, were cleared of all allegations by the court.

The presiding judge of the court, Justice A.O. Chijioke had while delivering a judgment, discharged and acquitted the accused persons for lack concrete evidence from the prosecution and conquest of fairness and the rule of law.

The ruling followed the prosecution’s presentation of three witnesses, whose arguments were systematically dismantled by the defense team’s meticulous legal strategy and expertise.

According to Ejiofor, *the of the acquittal of the accused persons serves as a colossal exemplification of the steadfast dedication, professionalism, and strength of my character and my formidable legal team comprising Dennison Agu, Esq., and Head of Chambers Chinwe Umeche, Esq.”.

The defense team demonstrated unique precision and commitment to ensuring justice for their clients. Their collaborative efforts have once again shone a heliograph of hope for the pursuit of justice for the wrongfully accused”.

The case reinforces a universal principle: “True freedom requires the rule of law and justice and a judicial system in which the rights of some are not secured by the denial of rights to others”.

“Through their success in securing the acquittal of these innocent individuals, the defense team has not only protected the rights of their clients but has also upheld the core values of justice and human rights advocacy”.

“This is an incredible victory and a heliograph of hope for justice and fairness in the fight for the freedom of innocent detainees,” remarked Sir Ejiofor in a heartfelt statement following the ruling.

He reassured the public of his team’s continued dedication to ensuring the release of all innocent Biafrans detained across Nigeria.

“We deeply appreciate the hard work and dexterity of our legal team,” Ejiofor stated, adding, We will not rest on our oars in ensuring that justice prevails for all innocent detainees. We urge all Biafrans to remain peaceful and law-abiding as they pursue their legitimate and constitutional quest for self-determination”.

“This significant legal victory plus ultra the crucial role of advocacy in defending human rights and ensuring that justice is not denied. It stands as a powerful signal of the importance of a fair judicial system rooted in the principles of truth and accountability”.

As we celebrate this victory, it is clear that the ruling is not just a triumph for the acquitted but a sign of hope for countless others still fighting for justice. It reinforces the sturdiness of the legal system when guided by fairness and truth”.

Kudos to the entire legal team, whose bouncebackability and unyielding commitment to justice inspire confidence in the legal profession. Their courage and professionalism continue to set a high standard for advocates across the country”.

“This turning point serves as a reminder that while the fight for justice is far from over, the triumph of truth and the rule of law is inevitable when pursued with steadfast dedication. Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor and his team have once again proven that with diligence and integrity, the cause of justice will prevail”.

“As we extend compliments of the season to these tireless advocates, we hope this ruling inspires renewed faith in the pursuit of justice and the defense of human rights”.