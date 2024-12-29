8.4 C
Ebonyi: OGP Technical Working Group Validates SAP3 Document For Implementation

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki
Ebonyi state Technical Working Groups, TWGs, for Open Government Partnership has adopted the validation of State Action Plan, SAP3, as a working document in the state.
The validation took place during a work review meeting held at the OGP Secretariat, Abakaliki.
State Action Plan is a document co-created by government and the civil society which contains all the commitment areas agreed on by stakeholders to be implemented over a period.
Moving the motion for adopting SAP3 document, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and State Orientation, Mrs Patricia Ogechi Nwobasi urged various thematic groups of Open Government Partnership to implement the activities outlined in the State Action Plan 3. This plan which has been reviewed and  updated from SAP2 to SAP3 by OGP members, and now adopted by the Technical Working Groups, seeks to improve Transparency, Accountability, Inclusive Participation, Innovation and Ambition in governance.
The updated version was then supported by Dr. Kelechi Okezie as a working document for the OGP Technical Working Group, TWG in the state.
Speaking on owning and domesticating OGP in the state, the Co Chair, Citizen and Local Government thematic group, Ede Emmanuel stated the need to have a functional secretariat to ease coordination, engagement of technical staffs to manage the secretariat and their activities, in the absence of state2state officials.
Earlier, members of the Technical Working Groups resolved that a reminder on the issue be made to the Governor for deployment of staffs to the OGP Secretariat.
