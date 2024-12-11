Ebonyi Girl Hospitalised, Abandoned After Beaten To Stupor By Anambra Indigenes

A young girl, Chidubem Eze has been hospitalised and abandoned at a Hospital in Anambra State after she was beaten and her brain cut open by two indigenes of the State.

Miss Eze who hails from Ngbo in Ebonyi State confirmed to our correspondent that since the ugly incident happened on August 5th at Umuchukome Ukpor Nno,she has been abandoned at the hospital by family that brutalised her with many threats she will be killed if she ever leave the hospital.

According to her, trouble started when she was coming back from an errand but all of sudden was blocked by two boys identified as Precious Kosi Basil and Covenant Basil and both of them started beating her and used cutlass to open her brain.

“My mother sent me to buy onions at a store but when I was coming back, two brothers that their names are Precious Kosi Basil and Convenat Basil blocked me without doing them anything.”

“Before I could say anything, they pounced on me, started beating me, used cutlass to cut my head open like this. Since August, I have been at the Hospital with no help from anyone.”

“My mother has ran away after they threatened to equally kill her if she still remains in the same compound because we are neighbours. Right now, I am with nobody here and I still need to do surgery”.

“They said we will never have peace if we remain in Anambra State. I am dying slowly and seriously needs help,” she said while crying.

Another resident of the area who first shared the ugly incident to our correspondent confirmed the story.

According to him,” Her mother sent her on an errand but on her way coming back, a woman that is living in same compound with them sent her own children after her to go and kill her so they blocked her and use Cutlass and matchet her like this on her”.

“The girl has been at the hospital till now with nobody to help her. I think they are doing this because she is from Ebonyi State and from a poor background too,” a resident who doesn’t want his name mentioned told our correspondent.