Crossover Night: Anambra Govt Issues Strong Warning to Residents

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State government has reminded the residents of the state of the ban on burning of tyres, which has become a regular phenomenon during the yuletide, especially on 31st December night, popularly called the Crossover Night.

The warning was contained in a statement jointly signed by the State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu, and the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma.

The duo, in the statement, explained that burning of tyres on roads not only releases toxic pollutants which are very harmful to plants, animals and aquatic life; but also results in the disintegration of the binding molecules on tarred roads, consequently affecting or weakening the bitumen or coal-tar used for the construction of roads, among other effects.

Titled “Please Do Not Burn Tyres on Anambra Roads”, the statement read: “It is observed that during festivities such as New Year and Other Celebrations, people resort to burning of tyres and other materials on our roads and environment. The frenzy associated with the euphoria of the celebrations often lead to obnoxious indespicable actions, such as burning tyres on roads.

“Burning of tyres release a significant amount of toxic pollutants such as Sulphur dioxide SO, Nitrogen Oxide NOx, Carbon Monoxide CO, volatile organic compounds and particulate matter into the atmosphere. These chemicals are very harmful to plants, animals and aquatic life. Our environment is harmed and defaced by these practices.

“When tyres are burnt on tarred roads, the heat and fire which emanate from them causes the binding molecules of the tarred roads to disintegrate, hence affecting the bitumen or coal-tar used for the construction of roads. Pot holes always begin and expand from the spots where these tyres are bunt.

“The state government spends huge resources to construct these roads. The resources though limited, are judiciously deployed and prioritized. The state cannot afford to have the roads so built to be destroyed over obnoxious practices as a result of over-excitement.

“Ndi Anambra are therefore enjoined to shun the practice of burning tyres on roads as this is very detrimental to our environment, and often leads to infrastructural decay. People may have ignorantly indulged in so doing before, but this practice of tyre burning on Anambra roads must stop forthwith.

“The relevant enforcement agencies attached with Ministry of Environment will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any person caught buming tyres on any of the roads in Anambra State henceforth.”