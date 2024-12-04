Bauchi, Canadian Gov’t To Enhances Collabotion On Youth Empowerment, Other Sectors

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Canadian Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen MP, and the Acting High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Ambassador A.K. Zanna.

During the meeting, Governor Bala highlighted the potential for enhanced collaboration between Bauchi State and Canada in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

Mohammed emphasized the importance of fostering international partnerships to accelerate the state’s developmental agenda.

The visit focuses on fostering partnerships and exploring opportunities to enhance development initiatives in Bauchi State.

Other key meetings and engagements are scheduled with stakeholders to attract investment and strengthen bilateral relations.

The Canadian officials expressed their commitment to strengthening ties with Bauchi State and exploring opportunities for mutual benefit.

They commended Mohammed for his proactive approach to seeking global partnerships that align with the state’s development goals.

Our correspondent reports that the Governor Bala who leads thev delegation on working visit to Canada was accompanied by Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Bala Mohammed, Rt. Hon. Dr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman, and the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, is on a working visit to Canada.