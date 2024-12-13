Anambra Shines Again at National Contest, Wins Double Laurels with $1.2 Million, Soludo Reveals What the Money Will Be Used for

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State has once again demonstrated its excellence on the national stage by clinching two prestigious awards at the National Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge. The state emerged as the Best State in the Southeast zone and the Overall Best State in Nigeria, winning a total prize of $1.2 million.

The awards were presented during a grand ceremony held in Abuja, where Anambra State was recognized for its exceptional performance and commitment to primary healthcare delivery. The state received $500,000 for being the best in the Southeast zone and an additional $700,000 for its outstanding performance as the overall best in the country.

The National Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge is an initiative designed to enhance governors’ commitment to human capital development and primary healthcare. It seeks to mobilize state resources, promote accountability, and foster innovation for gender-specific health outcomes. The program is powered by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Health, and UNICEF.

Meanwhile, reacting to the good news, the Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo expressed immense pride and gratitude for the recognition, attributing the achievement to the collective efforts of healthcare workers, officials, and the entire Anambra community.

The Governor, who was also physically present to receive the prize, also described it as a reaffirmation that Anambra is indeed the Light of the Nation, even as he further reassured that his administration would continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the state remains a beacon of hope and development in Nigeria.

“I am excited to share with you the fantastic news that our great state, Anambra, has just won two prestigious awards at the National Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge!

“We have emerged as the Best State in the Southeast zone and the Overall Best State in Nigeria! This is a testament to our collective efforts in prioritizing the health and well-being of our people…

“…This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our healthcare workers, officials, and the entire Anambra community. I extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you,” the Governor wrote on his verified social media handle on Friday.

The Governor further revealed that the prize money will be judiciously utilized and strategically invested in further enhancing and strengthening the state’s healthcare system. According to him, the funds will be used to boost healthcare infrastructure, procure essential medical equipments, and further improve access to quality and affordable healthcare services in Anambra.

“I am proud to announce that we have been awarded a total of $1.2 million in prize money, which will be utilized to further strengthen our healthcare system…

“As your Governor, I remain committed to our vision of creating a livable, clean, and prosperous Anambra. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and development in Nigeria. May Anambra continue to win!” he added.

It would be recalled that the Anambra State healthcare sector has witnessed massive transformation and recorded many applaudable strides in recent time under Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the most recent of which include his approval of free registration, free antenatal care, free laboratory examinations, free drugs, and free delivery for all the pregnant women, in all government hospitals in Anambra, irrespective of the person’s state of origin.

This, according to a recent report by the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme (ASHIA), has resulted in delivery of over 15000 babies delivered with zero mortality in Anambra, among other testimonies that accompany the Governor’s giant strides in the healthcare sector.