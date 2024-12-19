Alleged N110.4billion Money Laundering: Yahaya Bello Begs Court: Spare me Landed Property in Maitama for Bail

A former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, has appealed to Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja, to spare him the possession of a landed property in the Maitama district as one of the conditions for bail.

Bello made the plea on Thursday, December 19, 2024, through his counsel, J.B. Daudu SAN. He argued that obtaining Certificates of Occupancy and other title documents for properties in Maitama is challenging due to the peculiarities of the area.

“My Lord, most people who may be willing to stand as sureties are reluctant to part with their original title documents. Moreover, many buildings in Maitama are corporate establishments like Transcorp Hilton, NCC among others. Therefore, we are pleading with this honourable court to consider other highbrow areas such as Asokoro, Wuse 2, Guzape, and others when granting bail to our client,” he said.

Earlier, Daudu informed the court that the matter was slated for the hearing of Bello’s bail application. Explaining, he told the court, “We filed our application yesterday, December 18, 2024, and the prosecution served a counter-affidavit the same day. “We intend to focus on the trial, and for that, we need unrestricted access to the defendant to ensure he is fully prepared. The charges against him are bailable. Moreover, there are critical documents that only he can access. My Lord, the second and third defendants have already been granted bail, and if not for procedural delays, my client would have been granted bail as well,” he said.

In response, counsel for the prosecution, Olukayode Eniton SAN, did not oppose the bail application.

“I confirm that the learned senior counsel, Daudu, has been in communication with the prosecution team. Based on the assurance that the defendant will stand trial, barring unforeseen circumstances, we are willing to defer to your lordship’s discretion regarding the terms and conditions of bail,” he said.

In her ruling, Justice Anenih granted Bello bail in the sum of N500 million with three sureties in like sum. The sureties must be notable Nigerians with landed property in Maitama, Jabi, Utako, Apo, Guzape, Garki, or Asokoro.

The judge also ordered Bello to deposit his passport and other travel documents with the court registrar. She further directed that he remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, Kuje, until his bail conditions are met.

Two other defendants standing trial alongside Bello, Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu had their bail conditions varied. The judge reduced their bail sum from N300m to N200m and further ordered that they could get landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court that had the same values as the bail sum.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is prosecuting Bello alongside Oricha and Hudu on a 16-count charge of criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N110.4 billion.

Justice Anenih adjourned hearing on the substantive suit till January 29, 2024