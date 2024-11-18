Husband cry for Justice over alleged sexual assault of his wife by varsity lecturer

From.Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Husband of a Student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU Alhaji Ja’afaru Buba has appealed to the authorities of the University to investigate the conduct of a varsity lecturer who allegedly harassed his wife over her refusal to have illicit affairs with him.

Buba made the plea when he briefed newsmen in Bauchi, He said his lawyers had filed a petition before the Vice Chancellor of the University and copied

Head of Department Chemical Engineering Department, A.T.B.U. Bauchi

and Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Independent Currupt Practices ICPC. Bauchi, Office.

He said when they filed their petition the University Management pledged to investigate and do justice to it, but in a twist the embattled lecturer filed a suit before Bauchi State High court and alleged defamation.

In the petition file by the complainant

Chief Counsel to the complainant Barrister Mohammed Sani Esq said

“We hereby forward this complaint to you for and behalf of our client, Kamila Rufa’i Aliyu of Chemical Engineering Department, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi against Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu, a lecturer in the Department of Chemical Engineering”.

“That our client is an M.Eng. Chemical Engineering Student of the University, wherein Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu tought her CHE 635 (polymer processing and it’s application) and now teaching her, CHE 656(Fluidization). However, it’s in view of the student, lecturer relationship, the said Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu took advantage of harassing our client sexually. At several time and without lawful justification invite her to his office and also sending her unbecoming love messages through Whatsapp despite knowing that our client is a married woman. It’s petinent for you to know that our client did not honour any of his invitation”.

He said “That, due to the resistance of our client. the said Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu informed our client’s friends that he will fail her in this examination as she will not graduate as an M.Eng. Student from the University. He also on personal basis informed our client same threat because of her resistance to have sex with him”,

Counsel to the petitioner alleged “that the conduct of Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu is against the University Laws and conditions of service”.

He urged the varsity management of ATBU to conduct discrete investigation in this matter and sanction Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu in accordance with the university law and condition of service in order to serve as deterrence to other lecturers”.

Barrister Sani attached the alleged Whatsapp chat/conversation of Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu and their client as proof of their complaint for consideration and necessary action.

When contacted the Public Relations Officer of the University Zailani Bappah said he is not aware but he will confirm from the management.

Effort to get the lecturer failed one of his associate said the lecturer denied all the allegations .

He said the matter was filed before Bauchi State High Court number seven was adjourned to 27th November 2027.