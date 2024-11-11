DUALIZATION: Panic in Nnewi, as Soludo Begins Demolition in Hours Time

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A good number of structures will be totally or partially demolished in hours time in different parts of Nnewi and its environs.

This is coming following the recent award of the contract for dualization of the Nwagu Agulu-Nnobi-Nnewi-Ozubulu-Okija Road by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in Anambra State.

The demolition, it was gathered, will affect some commercial and residential buildings, including some public facilities, such as schools and churches, including the the popular Nnewi High School, Nnewi, among others.

According to a public service announcement made over the weekend, the demolition exercise will officially kick off on Tuesday, November 12.

It was also noted that the affected structures have long been marked, while timeframe had also been given ti the owners of the affected facilities to relocate or evacuate therefrom.

“Just like Owerri road in Nnewi, structures have been marked for demolition, for the purpose of the road dualization ongoing on the road that leads from Agulu to Nnewi.

“The affected people should act fast and evacuate their valuables, to avoid doing it in a rush thereby losing some of their valuables by the time the government will come to start demolition. Note that they’ve already started demolitions at the Agulu end of the road.

“This will also serve as a warning to Nnewi investors to stop building very close to the main road. Give some reasonable space from the road, even if it’s a street road.

“Again, do your proper investigations when buying any land that’s by the road side in Nnewi now, because na agwọ nọ n’akịrịka,” another announcement from a netizen partly reads.

“The construction company that was awarded the dualization of Owerri road in Nnewi with Ozubulu-Ihiala road have started marking buildings that will be demolished. They will commence demolitions from next Tuesday.

“This is a call for anybody whose property is affected to start evacuating all the valuables inside the properties, to avoid stories that touch the heart.

“Don’t be that unwise person who will want to prove stubborn to the government and end up losing more, with a bit of ụtụ aka when soldiers arrive to now make you do it the hard way. Development comes with a price.

“However, this is a warning to those who will want to build, and build just beside the road without giving some reasonable space.

“Those who have properties very close to the main road at Old and New Onitsha Road in Nnewi should know already that it’s only a matter of time before they will face same situation or something even worse as those are federal roads.

“Ndị Nnewi, when you want to build, use your senses,” another announcement reads:

Watch the announcement below: